Former FBI Director James Comey attributed America’s “greatness” to its “diversity," following President Trump’s alleged remarks calling Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations “shithole countries.”

“‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!’ This country’s greatness and true genius lies in its diversity,” Comey tweeted Thursday night.

He was quoting from the “New Colossus,” the poem engraved on the Statue of Liberty, which is viewed as a symbol welcoming immigrants to the U.S.

Comey, who was fired as FBI director by Trump last year, has made a habit of subtweeting the president, often sharing quotes from historical figures and going without mentioning Trump's name.

The Washington Post first reported Thursday that Trump asked lawmakers in a meeting: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

In response, the White House defended Trump’s position on immigration and did not deny that he made the comment.

Trump’s comments come less than a month after he reportedly asserted those from Haiti “all have AIDS” and those from Nigeria who immigrated to the U.S. would never “go back to their huts." The White House claimed Trump did not make those statements.