Jared Kushner, White House senior adviser and President Trump's son-in-law, will travel to Mexico on Wednesday to meet with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, according to reports.

Kushner will make the trip with State Department and National Security Council staff, a senior administration official told Axios.

Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Vigegaray is also expected to join the Mexican delegation.

Discussions will "explore ways to expand cooperation across a range of bilateral issues, including security, immigration, trade, and economics," the aide added.

The visit coincides with ongoing NAFTA negotiations between the U.S. and Mexico.

Pena Nieto, who is unpopular at home but is due to be termed out of office in July, canceled tentative plans in February to meet with Trump at the White House after a tense phone call.

Their disagreement hinged on neither leader changing their position on who would pay for Trump's proposed border wall.

Kushner's travel follows his security clearance being downgraded from "Top Secret/SCI" to "Secret" late last month.

Some political pundits have cast doubt on whether Kushner will now be able to fulfill some of his more sensitive responsibilities as a White House special adviser.