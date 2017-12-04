Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said Sunday President Trump has not decided whether to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's official capital.

Speaking at the Saban Forum in Washington, D.C., Kushner said Trump is still weighing the issue.

"He's still looking at a lot of different facts and then when he makes his decision, he'll be the one to want to tell you, not me," he said.

The U.S. embassy is currently located in Tel Aviv. Recent reports said that Trump would soon announce plans to recognize Jerusalem as the capital.

Trump promised during the campaign to move the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that would likely set off many protests in the Arab world. The Holy City is considered an international city and had been, at one point, divided between Israeli and Palestinian control.

However, Israel seized the city during the Six Day War in 1967 and has since considered it the country's capital.

Palestinian officials want to re-establish a capital city in Jerusalem should a Palestinian state ever be created. American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital city would be a significant change in foreign policy for much of the Western world.