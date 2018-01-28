Award-winning rapper Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter, condemned President Trump for his reported “shithole countries” remark, calling it “really hurtful” and “misinformed.”

"Everyone feels anger, but after the anger it's really hurtful because he's looking down on a whole population of people and he's so misinformed because these places have beautiful people," he told CNN’s Van Jones.

The rapper was referencing reports that came out earlier this month from an immigration meeting at the White House with lawmakers where Trump made disparaging comments about African nations and other countries like Haiti.

Trump claims he never said "shithole countries," but did admit to "tough" language. Lawmakers in attendance had had varying recollections of what he said.

Jay-Z suggested the president’s comments were symbolic of the racism that happens behind closed doors today and suggested having a public conversation with everyone involved to solve the larger problem of racism.

“Because once you do that, all the other closet racists run back in the hole,” he said, before weaving an analogy of spraying trash rather than taking it out and calling Trump a "superbug."

After explaining that the metaphor was meant to be funny, Jay-Z said, “Donald Trump is a human being, too”.

"Somewhere along his lineage something happened to him and he's in pain and he's expressing it in this sort of way," the rapper said.

Jay-Z also spoke on a number of other issues pressing minorities in the United States, including unemployment, and joked that he doesn’t think he will get an invite from Trump to visit the White House.