Fox News' Jeanine Pirro condemned Attorney General Jeff Sessions for not taking the steps to reopen the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

While guest hosting "Hannity" on Fox News on Friday, Pirro suggested that Sessions “lost his prosecutorial balls” while serving in the U.S. Senate, which is why he hasn’t appointed a second special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and her involvement in the Uranium One controversy.

“This guy was a prosecutor, a United States attorney, you are looking and reading at the same things were all reading,” Pirro said while questioning why Sessions hasn’t taken any action on Clinton.

Pirro's comments came after group of 13 Republican lawmakers signed on to a letter asking Sessions to appoint a second special counsel to investigate concerns they have with the Justice Department and FBI, partially in relation to the Clinton email case.

Pirro has been a long time critic of the attorney general on her show, "Justice with Judge Jeanine," and has been demanded he “follow his prosecutorial instinct and open a federal criminal investigation” into Clinton.

As an avid supporter of President Trump, Pirro has used her platform to speak out against Clinton’s past since the 2016 campaign.