Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush denounced President Trump's "crass" remarks referring to El Salvador, Haiti, and African nations as “shithole countries.”

“For every one step forward @POTUS takes when it comes to judgement and good, coherent policy decisions, he Inexplicably and without fail takes ten steps back,” Bush tweeted Thursday night. “I hope today’s comments were just a crass and flippant mistake, and do not reflect the hateful racism they imply.”

Bush, who competed against Trump in the GOP primary has been a vocal critic of the president since the campaign trail, penned a follow-up tweet calling for “comprehensive immigration reform.”

“We need comprehensive immigration reform that reflects our values as a country and recognizes our economic needs. This requires a merit-based system that attracts talented, freedom-loving individuals from across the globe, whether they are from Haiti, Norway or anywhere else.”

Bush also retweeted a statement from Republican Rep. Mia Love of Utah calling on Trump to apologize for that comment.

Trump reportedly asked a room full of lawmakers on Thursday: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

The White House didn’t deny the president’s remarks but reiterated his immigration stance in a statement.

In the past, Bush has called illegal immigration "an act of love" and earlier this week he expressed his support for the president seeking a bipartisan solution on immigration reform.