Jeb Bush had strong words for Steve Bannon following the former White House strategist's tumultuous week after claims he made about President Trump and his family emerged from an upcoming tell-all book.

The former Florida governor and presidential candidate tweeted Thursday in response to a National Review article titled, "Honey Badger Lies through His Teeth" that he hopes Bannon "takes a leave from politics for a long while."

Honey Badger Lies through His Teeth. Hopefully Honey Badger takes a leave from politics for a long while.— Jeb Bush

The article criticizes Bannon for supporting failed Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore and picking fights with lawmakers.

During the 2016 campaign, Bannon and Breitbart News were critical of Bush. Bannon has also criticized former President George W. Bush's time in office.

This week, the White House distanced itself from Bannon after excerpts from a forthcoming book, "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," by Michael Wolff were published. The excerpts feature unfavorable comments by Bannon about Trump’s family.