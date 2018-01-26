Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush is worried that President Trump will bring down Republicans in the 2018 midterms because of his unpredictable leadership style.

Several members of Trump’s White House have been fired or departed during his first year in office. Trump has also been plagued with reports about infighting in the White House, and his tweets have sent lawmakers scrambling.

"The character of the guy and the (turnover) and fighting, and just the constant chaos around his presidency that is self-inflicted has made it hard for him," Bush told USA Today. "I want the president to succeed. I don't think he will succeed if he continues on this path."

For Republicans to keep the majority in Congress, Bush says they have to make the midterm elections about the economy, and steer clear of Trump. He said Republicans have a strong argument that every business that announces it’s expanding can be linked to tax reform.

"If the election is nationalized and it's not about the economy, then we'll lose," Bush said. "If it's about the economy and it's driven by state or district interest, incumbents can do well."