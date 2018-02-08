Rep. Jeb Hensarling, R-Texas, fired back at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Wednesday for her marathon eight-hour-plus filibuster on the floor of the House of Representatives to demand a vote on an immigration bill addressing the so-called "Dreamers."

"Mr. Speaker, we could not be more highly honored that the Minority Leader would take such an interest in HR 1153, the Mortgage Choice Act," Hensarling started to some laughs on the House floor. After speaking on the floor in the morning, Hensarling, who is chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, had to wait the entire duration of Pelosi's speech for the debate on the legislation to end.

"I am reminded that there are members who come to this great chamber to make speeches, and there are those who come to make laws," the Texas Republican continued. "When it comes to speeches, I would note that the Gettysburg Address came in at two minutes, and Americans may think it had greater eloquence."

Hensarling then accused Pelosi of clamoring for a vote on a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which protects immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children, while refusing to work with the Trump administration on a deal.

"Yet, President Trump stood right there in the State of the Union address, with his hand out with an olive branch extending an open hand to work with members of both parties on an immigration reform package," Hensarling said, pointing to the House's podium. "He offered a fair compromise and instead the Minority Leader slapped his hand and called it 'insulting.' She called it 'lame,' she called it 'dangerous.' This is not someone who has come to this chamber, the People's House, in order to make law."

He added that some representatives seek public office because they "want to solve a problem and there are those who want to exacerbate a problem for the election."

While not actually a filibuster, which is an action lawmakers take in the Senate, Pelosi, as a party leader, reserves the right to talk at length on the floor. Hensarling followed soon after Pelosi ended her speech Wednesday.

Pelosi is seeking a guarantee from House Speaker Paul Ryan that is similar to the one Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave in the upper chamber regarding a vote on a bill that would cover those eligible for DACA protection.

The Obama-era initiative is set to expire on March 5.