Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., an outspoken critic of President Trump, said he believes another Republican should challenge Trump in the Republican primary for the 2020 election.

“Do you think he needs to be challenged from somebody who espouses your views?” NBC’s Chuck Todd asked Flake during an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press.”

“Yes, I do. I do, I mean, it would be a tough go in a Republican primary,” Flake said. “The Republican Party is the Trump party right now, but that’s not to say it will stay that way.”

Flake and Trump have sparred previously, especially after Flake published a book, Conscience of a Conservative, that criticized Republicans who backed Trump.



Flake announced late last year he would not be running for re-election in 2018. He served in the House for seven terms and was elected to the Senate in 2012.

Earlier this month, Flake predicted that Trump would face a challenger in the Republican primary.

“I do think the president will have a challenge from the Republican Party, I think there should be,” Flake said. “I also think that there will be an independent challenge, particularly if the Democrats insist on putting somebody up from the far left of the party.”