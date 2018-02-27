Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., who is retiring from the Senate at the end of this term and frequently clashes with President Trump, is heading to New Hampshire for an event next month, which is likely to draw speculation about a possible presidential run in 2020.

Flake will attend an event March 16 as part of the “Politics and Eggs” series, according to WMUR. The series is a partnership between the New England Council and the Saint Anselm College New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

Flake announced in October he wouldn’t be running for re-election and hasn’t definitively ruled out a bid for the White House.

“I don’t rule anything out, but it’s not in my plans,” Flake told ABC News in December. But the Arizona senator said he believes a Trump re-election bid will “leave a huge swatch of voters looking for something else.”

“Politics and Eggs” is a frequent stop for presidential contenders and has been described as a rite of passage for candidates.

During the 2016 election cycle, nearly all Republicans vying for the presidential nomination attended “Politics and Eggs” events, as did Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley.

Trump appeared at “Politics and Eggs” twice — once in January 2014, before announcing his candidacy, and again in November 2015.