Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., is working with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., on a new bill that raises the minimum age to buy assault rifles such as an AR-15 to 21 years old, he said Wednesday.

“A kid too young buy a handgun should be too young to buy an #AR15. Working with @SenFeinstein on a bipartisan bill that will raise the minimum purchase age for non-military buyers from 18 to 21 - the same age you currently have to be to purchase a handgun,” Flake tweeted.

Under federal law, the minimum age to buy a handgun is 21, and the minimum age to purchase a long gun is 18.

Calls for stricter gun laws were amplified last week after a gunman, Nikolas Cruz, opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Seventeen people were killed, and several more were injured.

Law enforcement officials said Cruz used an AR-15 in the shooting.

Following the incident, students at the high school have urged Congress to pass stricter gun laws.

President Trump is hosting a listening session with students and teachers, including those from the Florida school, Wednesday afternoon.

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders suggested Trump is open to setting an age restriction on purchasing AR-15-style firearms.

“I think that’s certainly something that’s on the table for us to discuss, and that we expect to come up over the next couple of weeks,” Sanders said.