Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona said he doesn't think it would be helpful for President Trump to get involved with federal government shutdown talks as day two sets to end with no resolution in sight.

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa reported Flake made the comments outside the Senate chamber Sunday night.

“I don’t think it’s helpful for him to be involved right now," Flake reportedly said.

Flake's comments come in slight contrast to his Democratic Senate colleague, who suggested the president's negotiation and leadership skills could be helpful.

“We'll talk every minute of every day and I wish the president would help us. At some point his leadership would make the difference,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said on "Meet the Press" earlier Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has a planned 1 a.m. cloture vote scheduled for Monday, but it appears there still no deal in sight.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Flake's comment Sunday night.