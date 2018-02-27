Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that the Justice Department will investigate alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, months after President Trump has argued that the Obama administration used FISA to spy on his transition team.

“Yes, it will be investigated,” Sessions told reporters at the court that oversees FISA warrants.

Sessions said an investigation it is the “appropriate thing” to do so, and that his department's inspector general “will take that as one of the matters he’ll deal with.”

Sessions told Fox News on Sunday the FISA process will be investigated, and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that this move will be supported.

“I think that’s the role of the Department of Justice, and we’re glad that they’re fulfilling that job," she said.