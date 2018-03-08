Attorney General Jeff Sessions complimented President Trump as a "bold" leader that can accomplish nearly impossible tasks.

In a clip shared by Fox News on Wednesday of a sit-down interview with Shannon Bream, Sessions heaped only praised on his boss who only last week reopened old wounds and condemned his attorney general.

"I think President Trump moved the ball. He can get things done that I'm not sure any other person in America can get done. He's bold. He's not worried about what people say," Sessions told Bream. "I believe in the policies that he is advancing. That's why I supported him so early for president."

"[@POTUS] can get things done that I'm not sure any other person in America could get done."



In perhaps what was a telling statement, Sessions said during the campaign Trump had promised to get things done and added that the president "does not like things not getting done."

Sessions himself has repeatedly been subject to the ire of Trump for his actions, or lack thereof. Just last week Trump tore into Sessions for not having the DOJ, rather than the DOJ's independent watchdog, investigate possible government surveillance abuses.

"Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse," Trump tweeted after Sessions announced DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz would lead the probe. "Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on [former FBI Director James] Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!"

Afterwards, Sessions put out a statement defending what he deemed was the "appropriate process" and said he will continue to do his job with “integrity and honor."

Sessions also came under fire from Trump last year for recusing himself from the federal Russia investigation and reportedly came close to resigning.

Sessions's full interview with Bream is scheduled to air on Fox News at 11 p.m.