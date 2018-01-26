California Gov. Jerry Brown declared issues such as national security, relations with other countries, and climate change are threatening “our world” and “way of life in his 16th and final State of the State on Thursday.

“Our world, our way of life, our system of governance — all are at immediate and genuine risk,” Brown said.

“Endless new weapons systems, growing antagonism among nations, the poison in our politics, climate change,” Brown said. “All of this calls out for courage, for imagination, and for generous dialogue.”

Brown also urged for people on both sides of the aisle to promote and defend democracy.

“All of us — whatever our party of philosophy — have a role to play in defending and advancing our democracy,” he said.

Brown also took a jab at President Trump for announcing the U.S. would pull out of the international Paris climate agreement.

“All nations agree except one and that is solely because of one man: our current president.” he said.

The Trump administration has been criticized for not making climate change a priority in exiting the agreement, claiming that pulling out would save the U.S. economy trillions of dollars.