Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. suggested Wednesday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions might be a "coward," after President Trump attacked Sessions for not moving convincingly enough to investigate abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act under former President Barack Obama.

"I couldn’t agree more. @USAGSessions must be part of the Bush/Romney/McCain Republican Establishment. He probably supported @realdonaldtrump early in campaign to hide who he really is. Or he could just be a coward," Falwell tweeted.

Falwell tweeted after Trump asked why Sessions has having the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General to examine FISA abuse, instead of the department's own lawyers. Trump said the IG route will "take forever," and said the IG has no power to act if it finds wrongdoing. Sessions later tweeted that he was using the "appropriate process."

Falwell turned down the position of United States secretary of energy after receiving the offer in 2017. He was appointed by Trump last year to chair a task force on higher education reform.