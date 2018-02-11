Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, was adamant Sunday he would not accept an immigration bill dealing with both increased border security and a pathway for citizenship for so-called Dreamers, or immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

"I will support a package consistent with what the voters said," Jordan told "Fox News Sunday." "What they want is border security first. Build a border security wall, end the chain migration, get rid of this crazy visa lottery. Sanctuary city policy, get rid of those. Do those things first and then we will deal with the [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] situation."

He added Republicans who backed the immigration proposal being considered by the Senate rather than that of Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., in the House would likely hurt the GOP during the 2018 midterms.

Jordan also defended the Freedom Caucus' relevance after it was unable to prevent the passage of a two-year government funding agreement that is projected to increase spending by $300 billion, blowing out the country's deficit.

"I think we've been the most effective caucus, certainly the most talked about caucus on Capitol Hill the last year and a half and I would argue our chairman, frankly, is probably the member closest to the president, closer than probably any other member in the House or the Senate," Jordan said, referring to Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C.

The conservative caucus, which Jordan helped established, was founded in 2015 in part to advocate for less government spending and overreach.

In addition, Jordan slammed House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., for his role in pushing the accord through the two chambers of Congress.

"If there's concerns with the speaker, I think there are big concerns because he just presided over one of the biggest spending increases in the history of this country at a time when we were elected to do just the opposite," Jordan continued. "The swamp won and the American taxpayer lost."