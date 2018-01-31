Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is reviewing the use of cellphones at the Pentagon and could order a ban or new restrictions on use in the building, the Washington Examiner has learned.

The ongoing security review includes all personal electronic devices. No decisions have been made, though any new restrictions on phones could have wide-ranging effects for a building with about 24,000 military and civilian employees.

The Pentagon on Wednesday did not immediately confirm or deny that Mattis is considering the restrictions on cellphones.

“DOD is always assessing security threats and will implement the necessary measures to further enhance our information technology infrastructure and prevent the compromise of sensitive or classified information,” Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said.

Security concerns over electronic devices were underscored this weekend after a fitness tracker company released global data revealing movements and jogging routes of troops at U.S. military bases around the world between 2015 and 2017.

Manning confirmed on Monday that a review was looking into whether Defense Department policies on electronic devices are adequate to protect sensitive facilities.