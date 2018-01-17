"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon spoofed President Trump's "Fake News Awards" in a sketch Tuesday night, one day before the president announced the event would take place.

The five-minute skit had Fallon, once again portraying Trump, presenting "Fakey" awards live from Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The trophies were miniature statues of Trump, which Fallon said: "Like all of my products, it's covered in 100 percent real fake gold and was made in China."

He awarded the Fakey for "Fakest Cable News Network" to CNN, the only outlet on the nominee list, and because no one from the network was there to accept he "roasted" several CNN anchors.

First lady Melania, portrayed by Gina Gershon, and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, played by Fallon's former "Saturday Night Live" castmate Rachel Dratch, announced the winner of the "Failingest Newspaper" category. The New York Times won.

Fallon also did an "In Memorium" for everyone who has left the Trump administration so far, and then gave himself an award.

Trump announced in a tweet earlier this month he would give out "Fake News Awards" on Jan. 8, but later pushed it back to Jan. 17.

The status of the "Awards" is unclear.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders cautioned that it was a "potential" event, and Trump's public schedule for Wednesday makes no mention of it.

Other late-night hosts have joked about the ceremony, including "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert making a "desperate bid to get Trump's disapproval" and putting up a "for your consideration" ad on a billboard in New York City's Time Square.