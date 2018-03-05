Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel quipped Sunday that Academy Award-nominated movies like "Call Me By Your Name" most likely wouldn't get a tick of approval from Vice President Mike Pence.

"We don't make films like 'Call Me By Your Name' for money. We make them to upset Mike Pence," Kimmel said.

"We don't make films for money. We make them to upset Mike Pence." Courtesy A.M.P.A.S. © 2018 pic.twitter.com/a6fJSG1mGn— BuzzFeed Entertainment (@BuzzFeedEnt) March 5, 2018

"Call Me By Your Name," based on the book with the same title by André Aciman, tells the coming-of-age story of a 17-year-old boy and his romantic relationship with his father's 24-year-old male research assistant.

The movie was nominated for four Academy Awards at the 90th iteration of the event, including Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet.

Pence is known for his reticence to expand LGBT civil rights.