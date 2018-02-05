Late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel said over the weekend that most talk show hosts are liberal because the job “requires a level of intelligence.”

Kimmel made his comments as a guest during a live taping of the politically charged podcast, “Pod Save America,” co-hosted by former communication aides to President Barack Obama.

“It just so happens that almost every talk show host is a liberal and that’s because it requires a level of intelligence,” Emily Black Favreau, a wife of one of the hosts, quoted Kimmel as saying on the podcast.

Her husband, Jon Favreau, tweeted that Kimmel was “of course kidding” when he made his comments. Favreau also said conservatives were “snowflakes” for getting offended.

“He was of course kidding when he said it, which the entire room got right away,” Favreau tweeted on Sunday. “No bigger snowflakes than the crowd that yells about snowflakes.”

The ABC late night host has taken on politics more and more over the last few months, and cited his son's medical issues as a way to talk about the Child Health Insurance Program, which he said Republicans were using as a bargaining chip to pass their tax cut bill.