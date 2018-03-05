Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel said Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein deserved to be kicked out of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, and Hollywood needs to lead the way on ending sexual harassment in the workplace.

Kimmel joked during his monologue that Weinstein was among many nominees for being kicked out of the academy.

“The academy, as you’re no doubt aware, took action to expel Harvey Weinstein from their ranks. There was a lot of great nominees, but Harvey deserved it the most,” he said.

Kimmel said what’s happening in Hollywood is “long overdue” and it’s now time for the entertainment industry to lead the fight against sexual harassment at work.

“If we are successful here, if we can stop sexual harassment in the work place, women will only have to deal with harassment every other place they go,” he said.