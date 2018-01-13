J.K. Rowling trolled President Trump with a fowl emoji on Friday for backing out of his upcoming trip to the United Kingdom.

After reports came out last week suggesting Trump canceled his appearance at the opening the U.S. embassy in London due to the possibility of a poor reception, Trump tweeted that he decided not to go due to a "bad deal" on the embassy.

“Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for ‘peanuts,’ only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars," Trump tweeted. "Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!”

While Trump blamed his predecessor, Barack Obama, for the deal, the embassy move was actually initiated by former President George W. Bush.

Rowling, the British author of the popular "Harry Potter" series, shared Trump's tweet with a chicken emoji, implying that he was scared to visit.

The snarky tweet was well received with Rowling’s audience, getting over 11,000 retweets and 80,000 likes within a day.

The new embassy is set to open next month in London, and some reports claim that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will attend the ribbon cutting ceremony in place of Trump.

“There have been no announcements regarding the Secretary traveling to the United Kingdom,” the State Department’s press office told the Washington Examiner in an email.