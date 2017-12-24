Liberal political analyst Joan Walsh is headed to CNN after MSNBC decided not to renew her contract as a paid contributor.

Walsh said she was baking pies with her daughter at home for the holidays when she learned that MSNBC had decided not to renew her contract after 12 years of working for the cable news network, six of which were under contract.

So it’s true: after 12 years on MSNBC, six on contract, I learned Friday night they are not renewing. I’ve given my heart and soul to the network, from the George W. Bush years through today. I’m proud of the work I did.— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) December 23, 2017

"#KeepJoanWalsh" started trending on Twitter in New York after the announcement, when the news caused former colleagues, friends, and fans to speak out against MSNBC's decision about the former Salon editor-in-chief.

“Every year we review our paid contributors list across the ideological spectrum,” MSNBC said in a statement. “Unfortunately we couldn’t renew Joan, but she and her distinct perspective will still be invited on our shows.”

A day later, Walsh announced that she had been picked up by CNN and would begin there in 2018, news she called "a Christmas miracle."

I am overwhelmed by the support I've received today from all of you. And I'm thrilled to tell you I'll be heading to @CNN in the new year. Thanks to everyone who made this happen. A Christmas miracle.— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) December 24, 2017

Before her announcement about CNN, multiple news personalities and former MSNBC colleagues showed their support for Walsh on Twitter.

"She belongs on the air speaking, especially in times like these. We need progressive women's voices," MSNBC host Joy Reid tweeted. "It's incredibly short sighted to sideline voices like Joan's, especially now."