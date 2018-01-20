Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio filed an appeal to undo his criminal contempt of court conviction.

In the 82-page appeal filed Friday in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Arpaio argued that when President Trump pardoned him in August 2017, it made the case “moot before the normal appeals process.”

Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt of court in July 2017 for continuing controversial “immigration round-ups” for nearly two years months after he was directed by a judge to stop them.

According to Arpaio, the conviction was “completely unsupported by the evidence.”

In October, a judge denied a prior appeal to undo the conviction.

Arpaio, 85, said earlier this month he would be running for Senate in Arizona as a Republican.