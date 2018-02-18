Former Vice President Joe Biden is once again mulling a run for president in 2020, having broached the subject during a private meeting with longtime foreign policy aides, according to a report Saturday.

Biden reportedly told the room of former aides that he is keeping 2020 options open and that a run was a real possibility. The Associated Press reported that five people who attended the meeting said Biden hasn’t made a decision yet.

Biden also told the group, which met to discuss the 2018 agenda for the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, that if he does run he would like them to be part of his team.

The former vice president and senator’s presidential plans have been the subject of increasing speculation, especially after Biden passed up a run in 2016.

Biden would be 78 if he won in 2020. Some of Biden’s longtime advisers have discussed the prospect of serving for only one term.