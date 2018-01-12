Former Vice President Joe Biden condemned President Trump for allegedly referring to Haiti, El Salvador, and multiple Africans nations as "shithole countries" in a meeting about immigration.

“It’s not how a president should speak,” Biden tweeted Friday. “It’s not how a president should behave. Most of all, it’s not what a president should believe. We’re better than this.”

Trump earlier Friday denied telling lawmakers that U.S. should block immigrants from “shithole countries," but did admit that he used “tough” language in the meeting.

He did not clarify what “tough” language he had used in the Oval Office meeting, but said he “never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country.”