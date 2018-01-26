Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., has been picked to deliver the Democratic response to President Trump’s first State of the Union address next week.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made the announcement Thursday night, praising Kennedy for his work as a lawmaker.

“Congressman Kennedy is a relentless fighter for working Americans,” Pelosi said. “While President Trump has consistently broken his promises to the middle class, Congressman Kennedy profoundly understands the challenges facing hard-working men and women across the country. His leadership has been vital in educating a next-generation workforce, in creating good-paying manufacturing jobs and in expanding opportunities for the middle class.”

Kennedy is the grandson of former U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and is the great-nephew of former President John F. Kennedy. He has represented Massachusetts' 4th Congressional District since 2013.

Schumer and Pelosi's announcement also revealed that Virginia House Delegate Elizabeth Guzman will present the Spanish-language response to the address. She is a Peruvian immigrant and was elected in November.

“Whether it’s the repeated attempts to dismantle our health care system, jamming through tax cuts for the largest corporation and the wealthiest or repealing protections for consumers, women and the most vulnerable Americans, President Trump’s first year has been marred by his broken promises to the middle class,” Schumer said in a statement. “In their responses to the President’s address, Congressman Kennedy and Virginia Delegate Guzman will both do an excellent job in making clear that Democrats are laser-focused on enacting policies to benefit middle class Americans, not special interests or the wealthiest.”

Several Democratic members of Congress have announced that they are boycotting Trump’s State of the Union address including Reps. John Lewis, D-Ga., Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., and Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Others are planning to wear black while they attend as a way to show solidarity with women who have faced sexual harassment or assault.

The State of the Union will be delivered to Congress on Tuesday.