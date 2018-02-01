Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, lit into Vice President Mike Pence for a second time in a series of tweets Thursday afternoon after Pence criticized Manchin in his own state Wednesday for voting against tax cuts.

Manchin had already responded to Pence's tweets with a lash of anger Wednesday night, but it seems the vice president's comments cut deeply and prompted a second day of Manchin hitting back at the former Indiana governor.

“Mike Pence talks a good game as far as bipartisanship but I met with their team 21 times to make tax cuts larger & permanent for the middle class, not big businesses and millionaires,” Manchin tweeted.

“My record speakers for itself. If they’re attacking people like me then they don’t want bipartisanship. They are not committed or sincere about making government work," he added.

Pence’s original comments — running down Manchin for voting against repealing the Affordable Care Act and the tax reform package passed by Republicans — provoked a statement from Manchin Wednesday evening, first tweeting, “The VP’s comments are exactly why Washington Sucks. I’m disappointed in his comments but will continue to work to make Washington work so #WV & our country work.”

Manchin is up for re-election in his home state this year, and has branded himself as a bipartisan senator working to bridge the gap between democrats and republicans.

When President Trump gave his State of the Union address Tuesday night, most Democrats in the audience remained sitting at points of applause, except for Manchin who was at times the only Democrat to stand with the Republicans and clap for the president.