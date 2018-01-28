Sen. Joe Manchin D-W.Va. dismissed reports that President Trump wanted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller as New York talk.

Manchin wouldn’t speculate whether Trump was attempting to obstruct justice by expressing a desire to fire Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

“People from New York have a different way of talking and speaking,” Manchin said on CNN’s State of the Union. “I take that literally, he blew off about some things.”

Manchin said Trump doesn’t know better because he’s used to running a business where he has complete control of his personal and professional life and can fire people on a whim.

Asked if Congress should have a safeguard in place to protect Mueller, Manchin said that should Trump move to fire Rosenstein, there would be enough time for lawmakers to move to shield the special counsel.