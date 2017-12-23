MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said conservatives "would have raised holy hell" if former Democratic presidents like Bill Clinton or Barack Obama made comments about the FBI like President Trump has done recently.





If Bill Clinton or Barack Obama slandered the FBI or any law enforcement officers the way Trump does, conservatives would have raised holy hell. Now most are accomplices with their silence. Good luck in 2018, boys. #ByeBye— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 23, 2017 "If Bill Clinton or Barack Obama slandered the FBI or any law enforcement officers the way Trump does, conservatives would have raised holy hell. Now most are accomplices with their silence. Good luck in 2018, boys. #ByeBye," Scarborough tweeted Saturday.

Scarborough's comments come hours after Trump took to Twitter to criticize top FBI officials, including Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former Director James Comey.



Facing criticism from Republicans, McCabe will reportedly retire in early 2018.

Earlier this month, Trump said on Twitter that after "years of Comey" the FBI's reputation is "in Tatters."





FBI Director Christopher Wray rejected the assessment and defended the agency he was confirmed to lead in August.





"There's no finer institution than the FBI and no finer people than those who work there and are its beating heart,” Wray said during an oversight hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 7, adding that the agency is composed of “hard-charging, high integrity people,."