Former CIA Director John Brennan condemned President Trump on Thursday for reportedly equating some developing countries to "shitholes," saying it was another example of Trump being "a very deeply flawed person."

"Lady Liberty, our founding, fathers, and generations of right-thinking Americans are all weeping tonight over the atrocious comments attributed to Donald Trump, who continues to demonstrate daily that he is a very deeply flawed person," Brennan wrote on Twitter, attaching a link to a news story describing Trump's remarks.

Trump reportedly referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and multiple African nations as “shithole countries” in a White House meeting with lawmakers Thursday.

“Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” Trump said, according to the Washington Post.

Brennan, who served under former President Barack Obama, has been a vocal critic of Trump.

In December, he called the Trump administration "narcissistic, vengeful" after it threatened the United Nations for rebuking its decision to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.