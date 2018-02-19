Republican Gov. John Kasich has removed a policy section on his personal, non-governmental website that touted support for the Second Amendment. It's a response to a "dramatic increase in school shootings," according to his spokesman.

JohnKasich.com, the political website for the Ohio governor and 2016 GOP presidential candidate, was edited Sunday afternoon to reflect his increasing support of gun control. Up until late this weekend, the webpage had featured pictures and statements that reiterated his opposition to former President Barack Obama's views in favor of gun control laws.

Screenshots I took this morning, after @JohnKasich's CNN comments saying gun law changes need to happen at the state/local level, but before the 2nd Amendment page was removed from his website. I've asked why it's gone. Changes of heart do happen, but when and why are important.

The website now states in part that, "John Kasich supports the Second Amendment and has signed multiple bills to protect gun rights. As a pragmatic conservative Governor Kasich also recognizes the need for common-sense solutions to our nation’s problems. In recent years, our country has been devastated by a dramatic increase in school shootings and mass killings – many with the use of semi-automatic weapons. Governor Kasich believes that we should not be afraid to learn from these tragedies and take appropriate action."

"@JohnKasich is a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, but like many Americans - if not most - his views have evolved with the dramatic increase in school shootings & mass killings. We want our leaders to be unafraid to observe, listen & learn. We urge the "president" to follow suit," Kasich spokesman John Weaver tweeted Sunday.

"@JohnKasich is a supporter of the 2nd Amendment, but like many Americans - if not most - his views have evolved with the dramatic increase in school shootings & mass killings. We want our leaders to be unafraid to observe, listen & learn. We urge the "president" to follow suit."

Kasich told CNN Sunday that he now believes the country needs to consider sensible gun control reforms in light of last Monday's mass shooting in Parkland, Fla.

"If you're a strong Second Amendment person you need to slow down and take a look at reasonable things that can be done to answer these young people," Kasich said on "State of the Union." "What would you lose? Would you feel as though your Second Amendment rights would be eroded because you couldn't buy a God darn AR15? These are the things that have to be looked at, and action has to happen."

"If all the sudden you couldn't buy an AR-15, what would you lose? Would you feel your second amendment rights would be eroded? These are the things that have to be looked at and action has to happen."

Kasich has signed six gun rights bills since becoming governor of the Buckeye State in 2011.