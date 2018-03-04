Ohio Gov. John Kasich advised lawmakers in Congress to pass legislation on gun control and relief for so-called Dreamers and then ask permission from President Trump once the bills have reached his desk.

The Republican bemoaned the pace at which Congress is working and how Republicans continually seek the president’s approval before bringing bills to the floor.

“I think the president will sign something, and if he doesn’t, send it to him anyway,” Kasich said of the gun control measures floating around Congress. “Don’t ask permission.”

Kasich said he’s been pressured by millennials frustrated by how long it takes to pass legislation in statehouses and Congress.

“They don’t want to hear it,” Kasich said of lawmakers’ reasons for the slow pace. “The more they push, the better chance we have of getting something done.”

Kasich added lawmakers should also send Trump legislation legislation providing a pathway to citizenship for the some 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.