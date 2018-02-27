Ohio Gov. John Kasich on Monday said President Trump should be applauded his stance against bump stocks.

"When he says that they're going to have to eliminate these bump stocks — and for those that are watching, of course, that allows a semi- to act like a fully automatic weapon — that he'd write the order himself. If he follows through on that, it's fantastic," Kasich told CNN.

Kasich, a Republican but a vocal Trump critic, said he often calls out the president if he disagrees with him on an issue of substance or with his behavior.

"But in this case, he deserves credit for this, and I hope he'll keep it up," Kasich continued.

Kasich said recent edits to his website changing his pro-gun section to "Commonsense on the Second Amendment" was a message to gun rights advocates not to lobby for a bill that "puts a risk on the public" because he would veto it.

Trump told a group of governors assembled at the White House Monday he would work to outlaw bump stocks in the wake of the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., in which a lone gunman killed 17 people when he opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle earlier this month.

Bump stocks make semi-automatic weapons capable of shooting much more quickly, similar to a fully automatic version.

“I don’t care if Congress doesn’t [act],” Trump said. “We’re getting rid of it."

Trump is also pushing at a federal level for expanded background checks and investments in mental health, as well as supporting state law reform that would permit teachers to carry guns on school grounds.

He is expected to meet with a bipartisan collection of senators Tuesday to discuss a range of options, including raising the federal minimum age for buying a firearm from 18 to 21.