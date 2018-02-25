Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, predicted Sunday the country could be starting to see the demise of the two-party system.

“We may be beginning to see the end of a two-party system,” Kasich told ABC’s “This Week.” “I’m starting to really wonder if we are going to see a multi-party system at some point in the future in this country because I don’t think either party is answering people’s deepest concerns and needs.”

The Ohio Republican said he believes the shift could be ushered in by younger generations.

“I mean, I don't think it's going to happen tomorrow, but I think over time, do not be surprised if these millennials and these Gen Xers begin to say, ‘Neither party works, we want something new,'" he said.

Kasich has not been shy in criticizing President Trump, who he unsuccessfully ran against for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016.

But the Ohio governor also took aim at Democrats for what he said is a lack of an agenda.

“I have no clue what they stand for. And we are heading into a midterm election where they are counting on the Republicans bouncing the basketball off of their foot and out of bounds, and they're going to have a decent 2018,” Kasich said. “But how can you have a national political party that has no agenda? Just no agenda. And Democrats will tell you that.”

Kasich was joined Sunday by Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, who disagreed with some of Kasich’s criticisms of the Democratic Party, but noted a lack of an agenda is an issue plaguing both parties.

“Right now both parties don’t seem capable of having a coherent agenda,” Hickenlooper said.

Both Kasich and Hickenlooper have been at the center of rumors about presidential runs in 2020, but neither committed to running during the next presidential election.

“You know what, I’ll tell you where I leave this. I’d like to have a voice. I’d like to be constructive. I like to rally people,” Kasich said.