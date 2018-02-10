President Trump announced Friday that he intends to nominate former White House lawyer Jim Carroll to serve as the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

"The President intends to nominate Jim Carroll to serve as the Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. We have full confidence in Jim to lead ONDCP to make significant strides in combatting the opioids crisis, reducing drug use, and coordinating U.S. drug policy," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Friday.

Carroll has been fulfilling the duties of White House principal deputy chief of staff, under chief of staff John Kelly, in an unofficial capacity since Kirstjen Nielsen left the position to become the secretary of homeland security.

"Fighting the opioid crisis and drug addiction is a priority for this administration. We greatly appreciate Jim for his counsel and leadership during his tenure at the White House and look forward to the future contributions he will make in this new role,” Sanders said.

Trump tapped Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pa., last year to fulfill the position of drug czar, but the lawmaker withdrew his name from consideration in October following reports that legislation he sponsored hindered the fight against the U.S. opioid crisis.