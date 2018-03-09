White House chief of staff John Kelly has reportedly warned President Trump to avoid talking to witnesses in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation according to a new report.

The New York Times reported this week that Trump had asked former chief of staff Reince Priebus if Mueller’s team had been “nice” to him in the interview and pushed White House counsel Don McGahn to refute a story from the Times about him wanting to fire Mueller last year.

According to CNN, these conversations have top aides in the administration feeling uncomfortable and worried the president could be getting himself into a tricky legal situation.

White House chief of staff John Kelly has warned President Donald Trump to be careful about talking to witnesses in the Russia investigation, White House official tells CNN https://t.co/SksbsnYsPJ pic.twitter.com/CLuN68KmeB— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 8, 2018

When asked about Trump’s inquiries, one White House official simply answered: "It's pretty clear that Kelly admonishes him constantly and he's not the only one."