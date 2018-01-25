Former Secretary of State and failed Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry suggested he is mulling a presidential run in 2020, according to a new report.

While discussing a peace process between Israel and the Palestinians with Palestinian officials in London on Wednesday, Kerry floated the idea of challenging Trump in 2020, according to Maariv, a newspaper in Israel.

Kerry, 74, pointed to the fact Trump was 70 years old when he was sworn into office and said his age wouldn’t be a problem if he were to run for office.

While being hyper-critical of Trump, condemning his decision to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Kerry also assured Palestinian officials that Trump won’t be in the White House for long and they should “hold on and be strong.”

Kerry ran for president as Democrat in 2004, losing to then-incumbent President George W. Bush.