Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., said Sunday he would not vote for legislation that prevents a government shutdown if it did not first resolve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Lewis said, in effect, said he would prefer a shutdown to leaving the issue unresolved.

"I, for one, will not vote on government funding until we get a deal for DACA," Lewis said on ABC's "This Week."

Democrats and Republicans are locked in a battle of negotiations about the future of DACA, which allows about 800,000 illegal immigrants who were brought to the country as children to stay in the country legally.

Republicans have accused Democrats of wanting to shut down the government over the program, while Democrats refuse to bend to Trump and Republican demands for money for a border wall along the southern border with Mexico.