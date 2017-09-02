Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., said that America is still committed to traditional alliances and values, despite doubts that have emerged due to the "actions and statements of our president."

McCain said in remarks Saturday at the Ambrosetti Forum, a major economic and policy conference, that he realizes that he comes to Italy "at a time when many are questioning whether America is still committed to remaining engaged in the world, to upholding our traditional alliances and standing up for the values we share."

"It is true that there is a real debate underway now in my country about what kind of role America should play in the world," McCain said. "And frankly, I do not know how this debate will play out."

He added that the "future of the world will turn, to a large extent, on how this debate in America is resolved."

McCain added that he believes bipartisan majorities of Americans are in favor of alliances, trade, investment, and globalization.

"It may not look that way on Twitter, but that is what opinion polls clearly show, time after time after time," he said.

McCain has routinely clashed with Trump since the president took office. McCain said on Friday that Trump is often "poorly informed" and "impulsive."

"[Our system of government] requires pragmatic problem-solving from even the most passionate partisans," McCain said in a Washington Post op-ed. "It relies on compromise between opposing sides to protect the interests we share. We can fight like hell for our ideas to prevail. But we have to respect each other or at least respect the fact that we need each other."