"The View" co-host Joy Behar has apologized for anti-Christian comments she made regarding Vice President Mike Pence's faith, according to multiple reports.

Disney CEO Bob Iger told shareholders in a meeting in Los Angeles, Calif., Thursday Behar has expressed regret for her remarks about "Christians and the Trump administration," per the Los Angeles Times.

Iger says Joy Behar apologized for things she has said about Christians and the Trump administration. Iger agrees that was appropriate.— Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) March 8, 2018

The Wall Street Journal reported the comedian, who is one of the ABC daytime talk show's original panelists, said sorry to Pence personally and that Iger also “took exception" to Behar's comments.

Disney CEO Bob Iger says he took exception with Joy Behar's remarks about Christianity and VP MIke Pence. Says Behar apologized to Pence.— Joe Flint (@JBFlint) March 8, 2018

A spokeswoman for ABC, which the Walt Disney Company owns and operates, did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for confirmation.

In February, Behar referenced Pence's religious beliefs on the program after former White House aide and "The Apprentice" alumna Omarosa Manigault-Newman spoke out against the vice president’s “extreme” views on an episode of "Celebrity Big Brother."

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you,” Behar said. “That’s called mental illness if I’m not correct. Hearing voices.”

Pence told C-SPAN Behar's remarks were "simply wrong."

Disney shareholders also reportedly aired grievances with Iger over the company's handling of former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Jemele Hill and her anti-Trump rhetoric on Twitter.

Hill was briefly suspended for infringing the organization's social media policy and has since joined ESPN website The Undefeated.

EPSN is jointly owned by Disney and Hearst Communications.