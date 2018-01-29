Conservative artist Joy Villa made another bold fashion choice on the red carpet of the Grammys Sunday, foregoing her Make America Great Again dress from 2017 for one with a fetus and a bag that reads “Choose Life.”

Villa, a supporter of President Trump, made headlines last year for her fashion choices on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards and seemed to be doing the same this year.

The dress was white with a red fetus on it, surrounded by white, yellow, orange, green, blue and purple.

Villa also recently alleged Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, slapped her on the rear end multiple times after she told him not to at an event.