Pro-Trump singer Joy Villa said Friday she wanted "justice to be served" after alleging former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski committed sexual assault against her, but demurred when asked whether she sided with President Trump's accusers.

"What I want is for justice to be served," Villa told ABC's "Good Morning America." "I can only side with something that has happened to me. This is my own experience."

.@Joy_Villa after accusing Corey Lewandowski of sexual assault: "I really want an apology...I don't want to keep dragging his name through the mud." pic.twitter.com/4gb0Y6vCsz— Good Morning America (@GMA) December 29, 2017

The singer, best known for wearing a "Make America Great Again" dress to the 2017 Grammy Awards, said all she wanted from Lewandowski was an apology.

"We play on the same team," she said, referring to their mutual support of the president. "I don't want to keep dragging his name through the mud."

Villa filed an assault complaint against Lewandowski on Dec. 26 after she said he slapped her rear twice following a photo during a party at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 28.

Lewandowski told Fox News Business on Dec. 27 that he is going "to let the process play forward."

Villa encouraged other women who had experienced similar incidents of sexual misconduct to come forward and make sure due process occurs.

She was still considering a congressional bid for a seat in Florida, Villa confirmed.

"This is not going to stop me. I'm a proud Republican and what Corey did has nothing to do with the president... [and] has nothing to do with the Republican Party," she said.

During the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, Trump faced a slew of accusations that he had behaved inappropriately toward a number of women.

He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.