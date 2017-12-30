Rick Gates, a business associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s, cannot leave his house to attend New Year’s Eve celebrations with his family, a federal judge ruled Friday.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia denied Gates’ request for temporary release from house arrest.

“[O]n December 28, 2017, defendant Gates filed yet another motion, with a new plan for New Year's celebrations. But the Court's original order was designed to ensure that any requests would be filed at a time when they could be reviewed and processed in accordance with all of the arcane procedures involved in the docketing and transmittal of sealed orders, which cannot be handled electronically. Given the untimely filing of the current motion, it will be denied,” Jackson said in her order, referencing Gates’ previous requests to leave his house.

Gates and his lawyers asked the judge Thursday if he could “accompany his family to events for the New Year’s Eve holiday.”

It was unclear what Gates would be doing with his family, but the festivities were to take place in Virginia, his lawyers said.

Lawyers for the federal government opposed the request.

Gates has been under house arrest since he and Manafort were indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 counts, including tax fraud and money laundering, in October.

Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Gates has previously asked for permission from the court to leave his house to take his children to school and attend Thanksgiving celebrations with his family. His request, though, was denied.