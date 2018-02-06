A British judge on Tuesday upheld an arrest warrant for Wikileaks founder Juilan Assange who has been confined to Ecuador’s embassy in London for more than 5 years.

“I am not persuaded the warrant should be withdrawn,” Emma Arbuthnot told lawyers, journalists, and Assange supporters at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court, according to the Associated Press.

Assange has been in Ecuador’s embassy in London since June 2012 when he sought refuge there to evade extradition to Sweden. Swedish prosecutors were investigating allegations of sexual assault and rape made by two women when Assange entered the embassy.

The prosecutors dropped the case in 2017; however, Assange is still subject to the British warrant for breaching his bail conditions in 2012.

The judge said that if Assange wanted the warrant lifted, he will need to surrender to authorities and come to court in person, the AP reported. She said he would be able to argue his case and put forth "an argument for reasonable cause" surrounding his breaching of bail conditions.