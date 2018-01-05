The Judicial Crisis Network is launching a six-figure television and digital ad campaign beginning Sunday recognizing President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for their role getting conservative judges on the federal bench.

The $350,000 ad campaign will start Sunday, when two ads — one thanking Trump and one thanking McConnell — will air on TV in the Washington, D.C., area during network morning political shows. They will continue running throughout the week during Fox News’ morning and primetime shows, of which Trump is known to be a frequent viewer.

The ads will also run next week during MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” another program the president is known to watch.

“President Trump is keeping his campaign promise to fill the federal bench with brilliant judges who follow the Constitution, and thanks to the strong leadership of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell they are being confirmed by the Senate,” Judicial Crisis Network’s chief counsel Carrie Severino said in a statement. “Thank you, President Trump and Senator McConnell for your important work on confirming outstanding judicial nominees, and we look forward to more judicial confirmations in 2018.”

The first 30-second ad, which thanks the president, highlights the record Trump set with confirmations of federal appeals court judges and praises the president for “reshaping the judiciary for generations.”

Last year, the Senate confirmed 12 of Trump’s federal appeals court judges, the most any president has had confirmed during the first year in office. The Senate also confirmed Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

The second ad, which thanks McConnell, applauds the majority leader for his leadership in the Senate with regards to the president’s judicial nominees.

“Because of his leadership, Neil Gorsuch is on the Supreme Court and courts across the country are being transformed,” the ad states.