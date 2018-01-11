Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was denied a request from the Ecuadorian government to provide him diplomatic status by the United Kingdom, a move which may have helped him leave the country without being apprehended by authorities.

“The government of Ecuador recently requested diplomatic status for Mr Assange here in the UK,” a Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said, according to the Guardian.” The UK did not grant that request, nor are we in talks with Ecuador on this matter. Ecuador knows that the way to resolve this issue is for Julian Assange to leave the embassy to face justice.”

Assange has resided at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 and recent reports suggest that Assange has become a citizen of Ecuador.

If Assange had been granted the status of a diplomat, many believe Assange would receive certain legal immunity rights and could potentially leave the embassy and eventually the United Kingdom without being arrested.

Assange could be arrested for violating bail conditions if he leaves the embassy. Assange had faced other allegations, including a rape claim, but Swedish prosecutors halted their investigation in 2017.

WikiLeaks has expressed concern that if he leaves the embassy, the U.S. will seek his extradition amid talks that there could be a sealed indictment demanding he be arrested. In April of 2017 the Washington Post reported that the Justice Department was considering charges against Assange and WikiLeaks.

WikiLeaks is well known for publishing leaked secrets on its website. Among its controversial publications, the website has made public stolen emails from Democratic officials during the 2016 campaign as well as details on CIA hacking tools.

A U.S. intelligence community assessment determined last January that WikiLeaks was a cover for a Russian intelligence operation.