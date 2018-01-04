The Department of Justice said Thursday it is considering litigation against state and local governments that have broadly legalized marijuana.

That announcement came just as Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a 2013 memo written by then-Deputy Attorney General James Cole, which was interpreted as telling U.S. attorneys to make the prosecution of marijuana-related cases a lower priority.

When asked about litigation against states passing their own laws that are contrary to federal law, a senior Justice Department official said “further steps are still under consideration.”

The official noted that marijuana has remained illegal at the federal level, even as state and local governments have made cannabis legal in various ways in the wake of the Cole memo. Now, U.S. attorneys could bring cases in their districts, at their own discretion, under the directive that marijuana possession and distribution is “against federal law."

The Justice Department moves came days after marijuana became legal in California, and the official indicated that actions by that state and others could come into conflict.

“The Cole memo was interpreted as a safe harbor for the marijuana industry to operate in these states, and there is a belief that that is inconsistent with what federal law says,” the official said.